Netflix partners with Halston for its first luxury fashion collection

Netflix is dreaming of a world where viewers don’t just ogle at a show’s fashion — they can actually own some of it, too. The streaming company is dipping its toes in the world of high fashion with a landmark Halston collaboration to celebrate the release of the eponymous designer’s biopic series.

Robert Rodriguez, Halston’s chief creative officer, created a 10-piece “capsule” in honor of the show’s release, all of which are gowns inspired by the show’s retro feel. Don’t expect these to be on the cheap side just because they’re made in partnership with Netflix, though — The gowns range in price from $995 to $1,595 (h/t Fast Company).

This is certainly a unique partnership, and not just because Netflix is involved. The show’s costume designer, Jeriana San Juan, worked closely with Halson’s creative team to create the new collection, which is comprised of classic looks featured on the show. San Juan utilized the Halston archive to create the show’s looks — and now we’ve come full circle with them available for sale once again.

The full contents of the collection haven’t been released just yet, but Halston released a first look this week. Netflix’s fashion influence is reaching new heights.

Iconic and all yours — Seeing as it starts at about a thousand dollars, this isn’t exactly the most accessible fashion choice, but that’s really what makes it so interesting. This isn’t Netflix’s first foray into fashion; last year the company collaborated with H&M to release a collection based around the To All The Boys film series.

Halston

The collection is gowns on gowns on gowns. It’s one-shoulder looks and more traditional silhouettes. It’s all very Halston, thanks to the company’s openness with its archive and help from Rodriguez.

Halston

Fashion and TV — The hope with this collection is that it will garner attention for both the Netflix show and the Halston brand. Rodriguez joined Halston a year ago with the intention of revitalizing the brand, and now he hopes working with Netflix will do just that.

“Netflix has such enormous reach that the show is going to introduce a younger generation to the brand that did not know Halston,” Rodriguez says. “It will bring the Halston name back.”

Halston

Netflix isn’t making any money from this collab, but it’s definitely great marketing for its new show; the gowns will be featured in Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus when they release on June 7. If the collection sells well, we’d expect plenty more of this in the future.