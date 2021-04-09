New Balance’s 550 ‘Aimé Leon Dore’ sneaker is vintage basketball gold

One of New Balance’s most anticipated collaborations is arriving next week. After Teddy Santis shared a preview of his brand Aimé Leon Dore’s reworked 550 sneakers — complete with aged details and vintage-inspired design — sneakerheads have been eager to get their hands on the shoe. Now, the retro silhouette is scheduled to drop this upcoming Friday.

While this isn’t the first time we’ve seen a collaboration between New Balance and Aimé Leon Dore, these 550 sneakers are certainly the most desired product from their work together. The two re-released the 550, a late ’80s basketball silhouette, last year with a collection of vintage colorways — and with both weathered and retro sneakers in demand, it’s the perfect time for the collaboration to drop.

Living up to their timeless title — Winter styles kept it classic, but the upcoming 550s boast more aged detailing than their former counterparts. The pair Santis initially shared on Instagram — our personal favorite — features a white leather upper with hits of forest green on the ankle collar, tongue, and heel. Since then, Aimé Leon Dore has debuted a second iteration of the 550, which utilizes the same white leather base but with pops of maroon and navy.

Both 550 sneakers sport a worn look through their cracked leather “N” logo and faded tongue branding. Adding to the aged look, the shoes’ midsoles have also been treated to don a weathered yellowed shade.

Lust-worthy yet limited — Getting the aged sneaker won’t be an effortless feat, though. Demand has been building since New Balance last teamed up with Aimé Leon Dore in 2020, with their previous 550 collaboration selling for over $1,000 on StockX. The shoes are also guaranteed to be stocked in very limited supply.

You can try your best to pick up a pair when the styles drop on April 16, though. Retailing at $130 — a steal compared to resale prices — the two new Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance 550 sneakers will launch on Aimé Leon Dore’s website.

If you miss out on the shoes, don’t fret. With Aimé Leon Dore’s founder Teddy Santis recently joining New Balance as the Creative Director of New Balance MADE in USA, consumers will definitely see more hits in the future — but whether you can cop those too is a different story.