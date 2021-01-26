Nike has another Valentine's Day Air Force 1, and this one is full of love

Each year, Nike spoils us with an array of Valentine’s Day shoes — and despite the pandemic, this year is no different. After debuting a single-heart detailed Air Force 1 Low, the brand has dropped another version of the silhouette that gives a little more love than the first. Decked out in pink suede and red leather, the latest Air Force 1 is as colorful as it is wearable.

We’re glad to see these lovable kicks especially given all the heartbreak Nike has given us lately. With a flunked Nike By You Dunk Low drop and a follow-up “Street Hawker” Dunk fail, the brand has been struggling to keep fans happy. This new Air Force 1, however, could convince consumers to kiss and make up.

Devoted to detail — A white leather upper, pink suede overlays, and red leather Swooshes make it clear which holiday these shoes are celebrating, but that hasn’t stopped Nike from adding more Valentine’s Day details. Rather than the regular perforations that sit on the sneaker’s toe box, the brand has added heart-shaped perforations for a little extra love. The variation can also be found on the lateral and medial midfoot.

Nike

Unlike the previous AF1, which kept its style simple to the point of plainness, this model thoroughly praises V-Day — even including a love letter in its design. Pink and red fabric tongue tags are secured by a single pink snap, which can be lifted to reveal a special message under each: the right shoe reads “True Love Since '82,” a nod to the year the AF1 debuted, and the left shoe offers a tonal heart and Swoosh graphic.

To make your love for Nike public, however, the heel’s embroidered Nike Air graphic adds a small heart above the “i” in Air. The same detail applies to the insoles, which come in a mismatching pink and red. White midsoles and pink outsoles tie up the shoe’s passionate colorway.

Nike

It’s a date — If you’re not head over heels about these sneakers already, they come in a limited-edition Valentine’s Day box with a set of extra red laces. At $130, the affectionate Air Force 1 Low costs a lot more than a dozen roses, but lasts way longer and won’t make anyone’s allergies act up. You can cop on Nike’s website on February 6, and hope they come in time for your special someone — even if that is yourself.