Nike has a Jordan 1 sneaker that changes colors when it senses heat

As a sneaker lover, it’s hard to limit yourself to just a few pairs, especially when you want your kicks to match your fits. Jordan Brand may have just created the ideal sneaker to combat this problem though, complete with a color-changing upper. Using heat reactive material, its best-selling Air Jordan 1 Mid silhouette can now shift between shades depending on light and temperature.

Only a few weeks ago, Nike debuted a UV-sensitive version of the Air Force 1, seemingly to test consumers’ reactions to the feature. Opting for a more basic approach, the shoe didn’t sport color-changing panels, instead limiting the heat reactivity to its Swooshes and heels. The overwhelmingly positive response to the detail, though, has undoubtedly led the brand to apply the UV-sensitive material to its other popular models. Prior to Jordan Brand’s upcoming Air Jordan 1 Mid, Nike has also applied the iridescent feature to its best-selling Dunk.

These sneakers are hot — This particular makeup of the AJ1 Mid will be highly coveted, as it boasts simple and traditional two-tone color blocking. Both the toe and Swoosh keep it classic in smooth black leather, while the sneaker’s base remains white. Continuing the basic theme, the laces, eyelets, and collar remain black.

As more of a detail, heat reactive material only dresses the ankle flap, heels, and tongue tags. Mimicking a heat map or an oil slick, the UV-sensitive panels can shift from shades like blue to yellow and green, while others transform from pink to purple and orange. To further let the iridescent accents shine, Jumpman logos and Jordan Wings branding remain black. Underfoot, white midsoles and black outsoles complete the design.

More heat to come — Jordan Brand has yet to announce a release date for these color-changing Air Jordan 1 Mid sneakers, but with temperatures only rising by the week, a drop should be around the corner. The silhouette will most likely drop on SNKRS, though it’s unclear when at this point.

If you miss out on the heat reactive AJ1 Mid, though, know both Nike and Jordan Brand will probably roll out plenty more sneakers bearing the same detail. The aforementioned UV-sensitive Air Force 1 doesn’t have a release date scheduled either, so the AJ1 Mid could very well be part of a color-changing pack dropping this summer. And as shown by the Dunk hype, both Nike and Jordan Brand are happy to satiate — or even overwhelm — demand if that means more profit in their pockets.