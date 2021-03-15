Nike’s luxurious ‘A Ma Maniére’ Air Jordan 3 sneaker drops this month

A Ma Maniére’s luxurious Air Jordan 3 elevates the sneaker to new heights — and is arriving just in time for you to spend your stimulus check. The high-end label, the highlight of James Whitner’s Whittaker Group, debuted a teaser video for the shoe on Instagram, revealing the Air Jordan 3 would drop this month.

In the clip, titled “Raised By Women,” A Ma Maniére has centered the silhouette around Black women running businesses, raising children, modeling, and more. Through grainy film shots, the teaser shows off the AJ3 on-foot and off, all while keeping the same vintage feel as the shoe. While the full video is expected to premiere on March 17 for International Women’s Month, it’s about time Black women are celebrated with a silhouette, especially as a group so influential and involved in the sneaker industry. Now, we’re just hoping women can actually cop the luxurious Air Jordan 3 as demand for the shoe grows.

An exclusive sneaker with inclusive sizing — Although the sneaker world is riddled with leaks and unofficial teaser shots, A Ma Maniére has managed to keep this silhouette under wraps — perhaps speaking to the label’s high-end production. The shoe was first debuted on Instagram by James Whitner, co-founder of the brand, and hasn’t seen a release date or leaks since.

Of course, that hasn’t stopped demand for the elevated Air Jordan 3. Boasting an elegant tumbled white leather upper, a raw leather trim, and gray suede overlays, the shoe comes with a vintage yet classy look. The silhouette’s usual elephant print has been toned down, while bone-colored accents on the bottom half of the midsole and eyestays add aged detailing.

High-end details have also been added, with a silver Jumpman logo embroidered on the right shoe’s tongue, and the left shoe swapping out Michael Jordan’s signature mark for A Ma Maniére’s “A” logo. Though subtle, the design lets everyone know just how exclusive your kicks are.

A Ma Maniére x Jordan Brand

Arriving in full family sizing, adult pairs are priced at $200 and preschool pairs at $90, assuming you can get your hands on any. With the release of the teaser video, the brand has confirmed a release date this month, prompting fans to ask for a bot-protected drop. With so many eyeing the Air Jordan 3, its release might not be as smooth as its debut has been.