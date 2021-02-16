A Ma Maniére and Jordan Brand are elevating the Air Jordan 3

With coveted shoes selling for thousands on the internet, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the sneaker market is becoming more and more luxurious — the Nike SNKRS app aside. As the highlight of James Whitner’s Whittaker Group, A Ma Maniére is no stranger to this growing high-end attitude, and its new collaboration with Jordan Brand is hard evidence. Revealed on Instagram, an upcoming, collaborative Nike Air Jordan 3 features elegant leather and suede details.

No matter the price, there’s no doubt these shoes will sell out, especially after seeing the demand for Nike’s other luxury sneakers. Dior’s $2,000 Air Jordan 1s were practically gone before they hit shelves, and their appearance at the Biden-Harris inauguration sent sneakerheads into a frenzy. Meanwhile, Nike’s more recent Air Huarache collaboration with Stüssy sold out in minutes, and will likely resell for over double its initial price of $120. Seeing as A Ma Maniére’s previous Air Force 1 partnership with Nike is now listed for up to $650, the brand’s latest collab won’t be an easy — or cheap — purchase.

Exclusive from the start — It’s rare that a sneaker is officially announced before leaks and teasers have circulated on the internet, but AMM made sure the world’s first look at the shoe came from the source itself. James Whitner, co-founder of the brand, shared the forthcoming Nike Air Jordan 3 on Instagram with the hashtag #ifyouknowyouknow. Well, we know now, and we’re planning our purchases accordingly.

The AMM Air Jordan 3 features uppers constructed from an elegant tumbled white leather, with a raw leather trim running around mudguards, eyestays, and more. Gray suede overlays appear on the forefoot, midfoot, and heel, providing a toned-down replacement to the silhouette’s standard elephant print. To add a pop of color, a rich “Violet Ore” shade takes over the top half of the midsole, while bone-colored accents on the bottom half of the midsole and eyestays add aged detailing.

Of course, the luxury doesn’t stop there. While a silver Jumpman logo is embroidered on the right shoe’s tongue, the left shoe swaps Michael Jordan’s signature mark for A Ma Maniére’s “A” logo, letting everyone know just how exclusive your kicks are. Inside the shoe, a quilted silver satin lines the collar for ultimate comfort.

A Ma Maniére X Jordan Brand