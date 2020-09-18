Nike's Air Max 270 Vistascape is a fresh take on a hiking sneaker

The Nike Air Max 270 has once again been given an overhaul, this time as the hiking-influenced Vistascape. Covered in ripstop straps, the new 270 Vistascape gives off some serious ACG energy. To go along with the more technical look, the 270's standard lacing system has been replaced by a toggle-locked rope.

While not a full-fledged hiking sneaker, the 270 Vistascape does feature a Storm-Tread Wet Traction outsole that will provide more stability on slippery surfaces. These small hints of gorp make it a perfect sneaker for the moment, when outdoor apparel continues to reign supreme.

Nike

What else is new? — Equipped with the same robust Air Max 270 unit, the Vistascape largely opts for ripstop on the upper with hits of suede paneling on the toe, vamp, mid-panel, and eyestay. Ripstop webbing on both the lateral and medial sides of the shoe allows for further adjustments to the fit, and they're attached to a semi-translucent TPU heel counter to provide more structure.

My favorite detail on the 270 Vistacapes are the embroidered Xs on the ripstop eyelets. These small notes of red match the toggle and Swoosh, while cream, grey, blue, and yellow throughout the shoe give it a color scheme appropriate for outdoor gear.

The Vistascape marks the fourth makeover for the Air Max 270, which is becoming one of Nike's most versatile silhouettes. In addition to the one-off Travis Scott remix, the 270 has become wavier as the React ENG and been given another outdoor spin as the Bowfin.

Nike