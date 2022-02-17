Nike’s next Ambush collab is a retro Air Adjust Force sneaker

After debuting a number of collaborations with Nike last year, Ambush is back for more. The streetwear label, run by designer Yoon Ahn, is revamping a sportswear model from the Swoosh’s archives — directly contrasting its past work on popular silhouettes like the Dunk and Converse Chuck 70.

Ahn teased the upcoming partnership on Instagram, where she posted a photo of herself wearing an Air Adjust Force sneaker. The retro shoe, which first debuted in 1996, boasts a chunky build, multiple white Swoosh logos, a removable Velcro overlay, and pink-hued jeweled details, the latter of which seems to be Ahn’s own addition. After a neon yellow Dunk High, oversized Swoosh sneakers, and furry Converse, the minimalist black shoe comes as a surprise, but a welcome one at that.

A retro revamp — Ambush’s take on the Air Adjust Force marks the first time the sneaker has been retroed since its late ‘90s debut, despite its appraisal as a cult classic. Originally worn by Nike Basketball-sponsored teams — including the University of North Carolina, Maryland, and others — the chunky shoe was beloved for its performance features and interchangeable straps, most of which Ahn seems to have kept in her own design. As the designer previewed in a September Instagram post, the Ambush Air Adjust Force will feature recycled materials in its sole, which looks to be made of Nike Grind scraps.

Crafted from black nubuck, the sneaker bears white Swooshes at its sides, toes, and tongues, with no Ambush branding visible (so far). A removable Velcro overlay — sans its original “NIKE” branding — wraps around the shoe’s center, covering its laces and switching out the lateral Swoosh for a black Swoosh housed in a gradient pink and purple bubble. Like most of Ahn’s designs, the sneaker offers a range of styling options, and we wouldn’t be surprised if Ambush offered a variety of wrap choices to pick from.

Neither Nike nor Ahn has announced a drop date for the Ambush Air Adjust Force, but the designer’s Instagram posts hint at an upcoming release. Her past Nike sneakers retailed for $180 — reselling for up to $480 — so expect these to come in around the same price. Whether you’ll be lucky enough to score a pair when they drop is a different story.