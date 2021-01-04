Nike will soon let you design your own Dunk Low sneaker

There’s a difference between sneakers that are made for you and made by you, but now Nike is offering the best of both worlds. The brand’s Dunk Low is coming to Nike By You, Nike’s custom shoe program known previously as Nike iD. For those who haven’t been successful in copping the silhouette, you can now covet the Dunk of your dreams.

Even though it’s been years since Nike allowed customers to customize the Dunk model, the shoe’s recent popularity certainly influenced the brand to bring it back. The Dunk has well established its place as the “it” shoe of the moment, and will likely rival the Air Jordan 1 in 2021. Just shy of the new year, Nike sold out its women’s Dunk High in “Varsity Purple” in one day.

Have it your way — As of now, users can choose to customize their Dunk Low with leather, suede, or a special basketball-pebbled leather. Swoosh branding and tooling can also be personalized. Like past customizations, all sections of the shoe are up for users’ interpretations, with various panels boasting every color imaginable. If inclined, users can even take this opportunity to mimic popular colorways, like that of the Valentine’s Day Dunk.

Nike

With each drop selling out faster than the last, fans (including myself) are itching for the service to become available. To be honest, this might be the most coveted Dunk drop yet. What do Travis Scott’s five Playstation Dunks have on my one-of-a-kind exclusive pair? Other than a reverse Swoosh, I mean.

According to Nike, the shoes are limited, so only fast-moving fans will be able to score a pair. Considering the brand’s customizable sneakers always sell out quickly, alongside the silhouette’s popularity, I’d hit the “Notify Me” button now. Luckily, the Nike Dunk Low 365 By You is ready for personalization on the brand’s website, so you can perfect your masterpieces and save multiple designs ahead of the drop. Whether you actually score or not is up to your reflex skills.

A handful of colorway inspiration from Nike. Nike