Nike's G.T. Cut 2 basketball sneaker cuts deeper than the first

Last year, Nike launched its Greater Than (G.T.) Series with three silhouettes built for cutting, jumping, and running. The first and fan-favorite in the trio, the G.T. Cut, is now getting an upgrade in time for the upcoming NBA season.

The G.T. Cut 2 is intended for players at any level who need to create and close space at a moment’s notice to keep the opposition off balance. Most of the sneaker’s power is at its core with a wiper-blade pattern with deep tread grooves for advanced traction. With each forceful step, the grooves separate and snap back into place to help grip the court and cut quickly. The upper half of the outsole also sports a second area of nubbed traction.

The heel’s shape gets a springy upgrade for a locked fit, combined with a Zoom Air unit per the request of athletes. Because basketball shoes tend to be heavy, Nike carved out the midsole to reduce the rubber content and overall weight of the shoe. Elements of the first G.T. Cut are present, such as the full-length Zoom Air strobel and a React foam sockliner.

Cut to the chase — Two color schemes are set for the G.T. Cut 2. The first, in honor of Sabrina Ionescu, sports a pale lavender and blue base with black accenting. The “Bred” variant, backed by Devin Booker, is dressed in black and red with gray accenting. Both feature a revamped tongue logo and a specially branded sole unit. As was the case with its predecessor, the sneaker even looks good enough to wear off-court.

A product of the Nike Sport Research Lab, the sneaker is backed by intense research and digital tools that provide insight into where it can be improved for hardwood performance. Ross Klein, Sr. Creative Director of Nike Performance Footwear, said in a press release that the G.T. Cut 2’s traction pattern came from micro-level insight from the NSRL. Because of its avid testing process and sports researchers, Klein says each product is meant to “push the boundaries of human potential.”

If you’re a Nike member, you’ll have early access to the Bred color variant on September 16, which retails for $170. Otherwise, you can pick up the shoe in select retailers on September 20. The Sabrina Ionescu style will follow on October 13 via Nike’s website and app.