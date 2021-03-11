Dior’s Kim Jones is remixing one of the most classic Air Max 95 sneakers

Kim Jones was announced as part of a massive list of Converse collaborators slated for 2021, but before that comes to fruition he’s got a Nike project to release. The Dior designer is adding to his Nike catalog by taking on the Air Max 95. His collab on the iconic shoe will consist of two different color schemes, including a take on the heralded “Neon” version that the Air Max 95 launched with.

Jones’ primary contribution to the sneaker is a morse code-like pattern that appears across the wavy, striped panels that make up the upper. Both of his sneakers utilize a gray gradient for the suede stripes, with neon green or orange coming through on the visible Air Max units, lace eyelets, and tongue logo.

Jones’ full name appears in a small bubble on the heel counter, but apart from that, you’d have a hard time distinguishing the Air Max 95 from an in-house release. And unlike his Dior x Air Jordan 1, you should actually be able to afford it.

Some more deets — The heel counter and toe cap are rendered in gray with a faint trace of blue for both of Jones’ Air Max 95s, while the outsoles appear in a transparent icy blue. Underneath that outsole, you’ll see an oversized Nike Air logo that makes use of the newly available space. Rounding out the flourishes is 3M reflective materials used for the mustache and tongue, which will provide a nice little surprise when hit with light.

Officially, the two color schemes are being called “Black/Volt” and “Black/Total Orange.” While the former echoes the very first Air Max 95 ever released, the latter is more like something new altogether. And to commemorate the occasion, the kicks will come in a special Kim Jones-branded box.

Expect a drop by the end of the month — Nike is planning to release Jones’ Air Max 95 by the end of March, but it’s yet to peg down an exact date. In all likelihood, the collaboration will release on March 26, otherwise known as Air Max Day, the yearly corporate holiday when Nike hawks a whole bunch of kicks.

With LeBron James’ own Air Max 95 waiting to drop, it should indeed be a very good — and coffer-filling — corporate holiday.