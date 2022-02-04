Edgar Alvarez Barajas

Style

A look at Virgil Abloh’s $80K Nike x Louis Vuitton Air Force 1 shoes

Just 200 pairs of this super rare sneaker are up for auction on Sotheby's, where bids have reached as much as $80,000 so far.

Nike x Louis Vuitton Air Force 1 Virgil Abloh Pilot Case Sotheby’s auction
Aimee Lane / Input

Last month, auction house Sotheby’s announced it had teamed up with Nike and Louis Vuitton to auction 200 exclusive pairs of their Air Force 1 collaboration, designed by the late designer Virgil Abloh. And as were his wishes, all proceeds will go to his “Post Modern” Scholarship Fund, which helps up-and-coming designers across different industries.

Aimee Lane / Input

Featuring Louis Vuitton’s traditional brown motif and monogram pattern, this particular Nike Air Force 1 won’t be sold outside of the Sotheby’s auction.

Aimee Lane / Input

Tap