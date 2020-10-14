Nike's winterized sneakers are ready for the harshest of runs

Nike's forecast is calling for a new front of winterized running shoes, headlined by a new Pegasus Trail 2 made even more rugged with the addition of Gore-Tex. To prepare for the harshest conditions, the trail running sneaker first released in March has also been reinforced with added traction on the heel and toe. This will help keep you steady on slick routes along with detailed nubs along the sneaker's outsole.

While not fully waterproof, two other new sneakers are designed specifically for wet roads. The Pegasus 37 Shield and React Miler Shield feature micro-siping similar to car tires in order to better grip slick pavement. Up top, the upper has a weatherized shroud that's water repellent.

The Nike Pegasus Trail 2 Gore-Tex Nike

Top of the line — The Pegasus Trail 2 is already one of the best trail sneakers made on the market, and the invisible Gore-Tex lining has it ready for winter with little visible change beside the new branding. (If we can feel the difference, we'll have to wait to see.) For a light and spongy step, the midsole is equipped with the React foam that's become pivotal for Nike's most elite running shoes.

Also packed with React foam is the Pegasus 37, the latest in Nike's series of lightweight trainers for everyday running. By adding a "Shield," Nike ensures that "everyday" includes the more brutal days of winter with the redesigned traction pattern.

Meanwhile, the React Miler is more intended for longer runs and has a midfoot cage with reinforced eyestays to help lock in your feet. High-abrasion rubber sits on the most abused parts of the sole in order to hold up as you rack up the miles.

The Nike React Miler Shield. Nike

Coming before November — Nike has yet to announce a firm release date but says all three sneakers will release by the end of October. Expect a slight markup for the winterized treatments, with the baseline Pegasus Trail 2 and React Miler coming in at $130, and the Pegasus 37 at $120. Those looking for customization will be able to do with the React Miler Shield, which will also be available through Nike By You.

Whatever's stopping you from running in the snow, it won't be a lack of footwear options.

The Pegasus 37 Shield. Nike