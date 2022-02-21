Wearing Nike's SB Dunk Low 'Chunky Dunky': Wildest sneaker ever?

Style
The Ben & Jerry's collab shoes are incredibly tasty — just don't try to eat them.
Nike SB’s “Chunky Dunky” may have dropped nearly two years ago, but they’re still as fantastic today as they were then. Done in collaboration with ice cream maker Ben & Jerry’s, the shoes are bound to go down as one of Nike’s best ever SB Dunk Lows. Just look at how funky they are.
From the faux cow hair print to the drippy Nike Swoosh logo, plus the tie-dye hues, Nike SB’s Chunky Dunky sneakers are quite a sight to behold. And having them on feet, naturally, is even better than just staring at them. So, yes, of course we wear our pair.