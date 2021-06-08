Here are Nike’s sneakers and merch for ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’

In what’s perhaps one of the most highly anticipated movie sequels of all time, Space Jam: A New Legacy is getting ready to hit theaters (and HBO Max) on July 16. And with that comes a slew of themed merchandise that will be available to people who love basketball, the Looney Tunes, or simply LeBron James — the NBA superstar who takes over for Michael Jordan as the main character in the live-action-animated mashup from Warner Bros. For Nike, which also played a role in the original film, this means introducing a variety of sneakers, jackets, and, of course, jerseys that it says are all about “fun.”

Space-bound — For starters, there’s the LeBron 19, the latest signature shoe for James that will be previewed in the film in both cartoon and IRL forms — and it might be his wildest pair yet. Staying true to Space Jam: A New Legacy, which has a storyline that takes place inside a virtual server in space, Nike says it wanted the sneaker to feel futuristic and straight out of an animated world. “In designing the LeBron 19, we were definitely guided by what was happening in the film,” said Jason Petrie, a Nike Basketball footwear designer who’s in charge of James’ line. “We wanted to give LeBron a brand-new feeling that was synonymous with an otherworldly, space-age kind of look.”

The LeBron 19. Nike

In addition to the LeBron 19, Nike made a LeBron 18 Low for adults and kids that features design cues that pay homage to famous Looney Tunes rivalries such as Bugs Bunny vs. Marvin the Martian and Tweety Bird vs. Sylvester, and Road Runner vs. Wile. E. Coyote. Then there’s an Air Force 1 Low that comes with graphics of different characters, as well as Tune Squad Chuck Taylors and Lola Bunny Pro Leather shoes from Converse — the Nike-owned brand is also offering a hoodie, T-shirt, shorts, and a backpack loaded for the movie.

“We wanted to give LeBron a brand-new feeling that was synonymous with an otherworldly, space-age kind of look.”

Welcome to the new jam — To complement the footwear, Nike is dropping the jerseys and shorts LeBron teased last year for Space Jam: A New Legacy. The Tune Squad team kit sports bright teal and orange colors, while the Goon Squad version takes on the more subtle purple and black combo to give it more of that villain feel. My favorite piece by far, though, is the Tune Squad varsity jacket that has premium leather stitching and a large, embroidered Tune Squad logo across the chest.

Nike says its Space Jam: A New Legacy will be available on its site, plus the SNKRS app, in July – with prices ranging from $50 (T-shirt) to $200 (jacket). And just in case what Nike is showing off isn’t enough for you, fret not, as a ton of other brands have already announced they’re joining in on the Space Jam: A New Legacy craze with a ton of merch of their own.

Nike

Nike Nike Nike Nike