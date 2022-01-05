Here's a look at Nike's upcoming Union Dunk Low sneakers

We know Nike is preparing to roll out a tidal wave of Dunk sneakers in 2022, and its next collab with streetwear label Union LA is bound to be one of the hottest of the year. The brands are set to drop a trio of Dunk Low shoes to celebrate Union’s 30th anniversary, featuring a theme inspired by travel and a DIY-esque design with exposed, colorful materials (like orange stitching) — similar to what we’ve seen with the set of Union Air Jordan 1 and 4s.

Another hit — The Nike x Union Dunk Lows will follow their successful partnership on the aforementioned Jordan sneakers, which have become some of the most sought-after pairs for sneakerheads since their AJ1 arrived in 2018. Now, Union will put its twist on one of Nike’s most popular silhouettes of the moment, the Dunk Low, with three pairs donning ripstop uppers: one is baby blue with white and orange hues; the other white, gray, purple and yellow that gives it a Lakers look; and last but definitely not least, an olive green shoe with dark blue and gray tones that’s definitely my favorite.

As mentioned earlier, the Union Dunk Lows are inspired by traveling, and thus each pair is expected to come with custom Union LA bag tags attached to the shoelaces — yes, kind of like what you see with Off-White’s trademark zip-tie on Nike shoes. And, based on the picture we have here that Input obtained, Union’s also casually teasing its wireless earbud collaboration with Beats, which ties even further into the travel and music narrative that founder Chris Gibbs is trying to bring to these shoes.

Please drop ‘em now — Unfortunately, we don’t know when exactly Nike and Union are planning to drop their Dunk Low pack, or how much they will be (expect them to be around $120). But since Union technically celebrated its 30th in 2021, rumor has it the sneakers are bound to arrive later this year on Nike’s SNKRS app, at Union shops, and other retailers — so you better get ready, because you already know these are going to be hard to get.