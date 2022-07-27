Our Legacy is changing pace with a collection inspired by running. The “Mind on the Run” capsule, which comes from the Swedish brand’s more limited Work Shop line, features fabrics manufactured by MAJO TECH, one of the leaders in creating fabrics and finishing for various fashion labels. As a result, the collection boasts minimal, weightless clothing fit for sprinting or streetwear.

“Running makes the mind roam free, it liberates thinking, the same way that music does at times,” Jockum Hallin, co-founder of Our Legacy and creative director of Work Shop, said in a press release. “I wanted to do pieces in boxy Our Legacy silhouettes created with all types of running in mind, but versatile enough to wear for any training.” Throughout the “Mind on the Run” collection, technical fabrics help wick away moisture while remaining durable, keeping wearers looking (and feeling) good.

Change of pace — Using textiles sourced from MAJO TECH’s archives, Our Legacy blends its signature aesthetic with innovative fabrics: Windproof ripstop nylon and flyweight shell fabrics have been incorporated into shorts and jackets, making each silhouette lightweight and easily packable. T-shirts within the collection come courtesy of another collaborator — Satisfy, a long-term partner of Our Legacy — to offer its proprietary and residual AuraLite technical fabric. The material combines a silky texture with built-in technology that wicks away moisture and subsides odors.

Pieces feature Work Shop branding alongside a reflective version of Our Legacy's yin-yang logo.

“We reached out to Majo Tech and dug into their archives for the best Italian technical lightweight outerwear fabrics… Satisfy Running helped us out with functional tees and long sleeves for the collection in their amazing AuraLite fabrics,” Hallin said. “Both jackets, shorts and tights come with multiple stash pockets for all your bits. All pieces are made from upcycled residual fabrics, and come with hi-visibility Work Shop reflective print.”

Sustainability is at the forefront of Our Legacy’s Work Shop division. Previous offerings from the line, including multiple Stüssy collaborations, feature items cut from deadstock or residual fabrics. By incorporating upcycled materials in its “Mind on the Run” collection, Our Legacy continues its, well, legacy in protecting the planet — and expands its eco-friendly offerings to sportswear.

The “Mind on the Run” capsule is set to drop August 1 in Our Legacy stores. As pieces are limited, it’s unclear whether the collection will be available on the brand’s website too. Either way, you’ll have to move fast to catch the running-inspired fits before they sell out.