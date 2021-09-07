Palace puts a wild, colorful spin on one of Salomon’s best running shoes

Salomon, along with other brands including Hoka One One, has become popular in fashion circles as part of a sort-of dadcore embrace of hyper-utilitarian sneakers. Models like Salomon’s XT-6 trail runner aren’t inherently stylish, but their technical construction has helped them stand out as a more functional and easily acquired alternative to hyped sneakers.

Secrets don’t stay that way long, however, and Salomon is getting its most high-profile collaboration yet courtesy of Palace. The British streetwear brand will bring hype to the XT-6 this week through three new color schemes headlined by a very ‘90s mix of purple and neons. Camouflage is used for all three of the sneakers, but make no mistake about it, these kicks are made to stand out.

Black and desert camo define the other of Palace’s two makeups, which fit in line more with Salomon’s outdoor-focused aesthetic. The XT-6 is designed for long-distance runs on precarious terrain, but its lightweight construction helps make it a comfortable choice for everyday use. And although it’s not waterproof, the lugged outsole makes the sneaker useful for the days ahead when the snow has largely disappeared but salt remains a hazard on the streets.

The perfect gorpcore companion — As you break out your fleece jackets and technical pants again, Palace’s XT-6 will help complete your outdoor lover look wherever you may be. With shades of pink, yellow, and green, the purple version channels ‘80s and ‘90s skiwear for one of the most advanced trail runners of today.

Speed-lacing secures the sneaker quickly, while the EVA-cushioned midsole is tailored with downhill geometry in case you intend to use the XT-6 for what it was actually made for. TPU film also helps lock down your foot into the mesh upper while keeping the weight down to just 12.9 ounces.

If you’re into the technical sneaker gone hype, Palace will drop its Salomon XT-6s this Friday, September 10. You can get them through Palace’s website at 11 a.m. ET or head to the brand’s physical stores and Dover Street Market Los Angeles.