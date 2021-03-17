Perry Ellis’ work-from-home apparel keeps you comfy, casual, and classy

A year into the pandemic, we’ve basically given up on getting dressed to work from home. Between the comfort of sweatpants and well, the discomfort of practically anything else at this point, our quarantine fits are not a far cry from pajamas. Perry Ellis, however, is proving you don’t have to sacrifice style for comfort with its “Motion” collection, a line of innovative yet casual essentials.

We’ve seen a number of elevated loungewear collections throughout the pandemic, but most have been marketed towards women, until now. Perry Ellis’ collection arrives at just the right moment, too — we doubt you’ll want to wear those heavy sweats once spring arrives and the weather gets warmer. Instead, you can opt for breathable, wrinkle-proof styles that make it look like you put a lot more effort into your outfit than you actually did.

Aesthetics and chill — To achieve such a sophisticated yet plush look, Perry Ellis’ Motion capsule is infused with technology like moisture-wicking properties, 4-way stretch, and wrinkle resistance. And if you’re looking to replace your winter sweatsuit, these features are available in pant, shirt, and jacket form — meaning your fits will feel relaxed from head-to-toe.

Perry Ellis

For those missing an iron (or perhaps the effort to iron in a pandemic), PE Motion’s woven shirts are wrinkle-proof for a polished look, and boast stretch for maximum movement. Polos are a more breathable option for the summer, and also feature moisture wicking material and cooling fabric to help beat the heat (of the sun or your laptop overheating). Let’s just hope these stylish iterations don’t end up on the wrong people — much like how Fred Perry’s black and yellow polo disappointingly became a Proud Boy staple.

As Zoom meetings have an unspoken dress code of “business on top and party on the bottom,” casual joggers can be paired with more classic polos and shirts for a truly business casual look. The pants feature a water repellent exterior — if you’re prone to spilling your deskside coffee — and are stretchy for ultimate WFH practicality.

Perfect for WFH dance breaks. Perry Ellis

While comfortable, all of these styles are elevated enough that you could step out to run errands — and not look like you’ve been staring at a computer for hours. As a final touch, you could add the line’s waterproof trench to your closet, allowing you to get outdoors while staying dry during the inevitable April showers awaiting us. The jacket sports a hidden hood for a versatile and practical look.

Comfortable compromise — It’s definitely strange to think about buying clothes you’ll primarily wear in the house — but with vaccine distribution picking up and summer approaching, we’re hoping we’ll be stepping out in style this summer. Perry Ellis’ Motion collection is a great compromise of plush loungewear and classic workwear, so you won’t have to worry about rushing back to tight slacks and rigid jeans.

The entire Perry Ellis Motion capsule will be available starting March 29 on the brand’s website. Prices range from $70 to $90 for the polos, woven shirts, and pants, while outerwear runs for $310. Whether you’re working from home or slowly transitioning back into office life, comfort reigns supreme now — dress accordingly.