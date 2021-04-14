Reebok's Zig 3D Storm Hydro shoe is basically a Lamborghini for your feet

Reebok’s Zig series is beginning to cement itself as a worthy underdog in the sneaker landscape. We were already huge fans of the Zig Kinetica 2 — and that was before Brain Dead gave it a psychedelic makeover. Now, a heavily secured spinoff is set to release and establish itself as the coolest Zig yet.

The Zig 3D Storm Hydro is a Lamborghini for your feet, calling to mind the Aventador as soon as you set your eyes on it. Taking inspiration from water shoes, soccer boots, and Reebok’s Winter Runner III from 2000, the sneaker keeps water at bay with a fastening system known as ShelterShield. A rubber shroud wraps across the entire upper, covering the laces and fastening to a hook on the sneakers’ medial side.

Sticking out from underneath the shield is a speed-lacing toggle, and the end of the laces attached to another hook on the tongue for added security. Lacing up will look a little different with the 3D Storm Hydro, but you won’t mind having to think a little more (at first) with how dynamic the system looks.

Zig is super comfy, too — The Zig cushioning system makes use of three distinct parts, beginning with Floatride Fuel foam for a springy step and maximum comfort. Surrounding Reebok’s answer to Adidas’ Boost and Nike’s React is a series of Zig Energy Bands that contract and retract with each step and help the sole maintain its shape. Completing the system is a Zig Energy Shell midsole that returns kinetic energy from each stride.

Having worn the Zig Kinetica 2, we can confirm Reebok’s hallmark cushioning is every bit as comfortable as its competitors’ offerings. It’s also a lot flashier than most other soles, and it’d probably be getting more love if it were coming from anyone but Reebok.

The Zig 3D Storm Hydro’s upper may look rigid, but rubber combined with mesh should allow for a full range of movement. Most importantly, though, is how tough the shoe looks. It’s an absolute screamer and the kind of output Reebok needs to continue if it’s going to re-establish itself as a major player.

Reebok

Dropping by the end of the month — Reebok has yet to announce a firm release date, but we do know that it’ll drop by the end of April for $180. More color variants will surely follow, but it’s hard to imagine needing anything other than this stealthy black-on-black treatment.

Prepare to get off some serious technical fits once the Zig 3D Storm Hydro releases.