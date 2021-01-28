Reebok's 'Zig Kinetica 2' needs to stop being an underrated sneaker

We've poked our fun at Reebok, which has underwhelmed enough for Adidas to explore offloading it, but let's give credit where it's due. The "Zig Kinetica" series has been underrated, satisfying the contemporary sneaker game's requirement for an ultra-comfy sole while putting forward an alluring cybernetic aesthetic.

Zig Kineticas are built for performance but are arguably more attractive for everyday wear than both Nike's React and Adidas' Ultra Boost series. In a vacuum, more people would appreciate the merits of the sneaker, but the Zig Kinetica is hampered by the fact that it comes from, well, Reebok. Few sneakerheads form their own opinions on individual shoes without being swayed by the fickleness of hype, which is a damn shame.

Still, Reebok keeps pushing along and has unveiled the new Zig Kinetica 2. Technically the third sneaker in the series if you include the initial Concept Type 1, the Zig Kinetica 2 has undergone what Reebok is calling a "teardown revolution." The paring down isn't so apparent at eye-level, but Reebok has stripped down the quantity of materials used for a more seamless pair of kicks.

Reebok

Ride the wave — The most noticeable improvement for the Zig Kinetica 2 comes in its wavy grid upper with nice lil' texture that's best appreciated in the blue, white, and grey color scheme known as "Digi Warp." Peering at it is like a real-life galaxy brain meme, and only those who can rise above hype get a spot on the uppermost tier.

The sole is split into a three-part absorption system working together to maximize performance. Floatride Fuel is the springy interior foam that delivers comfort, and it's surrounded by Zig Energy Bands in the outsole that contract and retract with each step and a Zig Energy Shell midsole that returns the kinetic energy of your stride.

Even if you aren't running in the Zig Kinetica 2, the distinct zigzag sole does a good job of showing the distinct parts that make it up. The entire thing can be seen as one of three connected elements of the sneaker, with the other two being the transparent TPU at the mid and forefoot and molded microfiber heel.

Reebok

Even the launch has three phases — Reebok "Unlocked" early access members will get the first chance at the Zig Kinetica 2 beginning February 1 on the brand's website. After that will be two more phases of releases with the difference between them unclear — availability for the "general public" begins February 2 while the global lunch is slated for March 1.

Whether you fall into the general public or the global population, you should consider acquiring this less celebrated silhouette. You won't be competing with a bunch of hypebeasts, and as an owner of the Zig Kinetica Concept Type 1, I can confirm they are indeed quite comfortable.