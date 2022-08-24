When luxury brand Rose In Good Faith decided to make its first shoe, it knew it had to get sexy to compete with the foam giants like Crocs and Yeezy. Thus the Plastic Soul was born, a clog made of discarded (and unused) sex toys. Because people took to the clogs so well, Rose In Good Faith is producing another limited run of the shoes.

The clog is made using a sustainable makeup of defective dildos sourced from adult toy manufacturer Doc Johnson. Apparently, the thermoplastic/ethylene-vinyl acetate foam from the toys provides the perfect level of durability and structure to create the shoes. But you can rest assured that the toys have never made it to the bedroom.

Rose In Good Faith also wanted to introduce some backstory into the second release, which is inspired by its navigation of balance, form, and the female body. As tensions rise around reproduction rights, the brand is offering to reimburse three of its customers who get a vasectomy. The offer stands as Rose’s initiative to highlight the role men play in sexual reproduction and health.

Rose In Good Faith

Toying around — Roughly two years of development went into making the dildo shoes become reality. The company’s unique recycling system grinds the defective sex toys into tiny cubes of TPE. Non-bleach EVA foam gets added to the mix, and the blend is molded into the Plastic Soul’s clog shape. The brand openly compares its look to other top dogs on the market, including Yeezy’s Foam Runner, a Crocs Classic Clog, and New Balance and Balenciaga sneakers. However, the key detail is that none can boast what the Plastic Soul can: its waterproof, sex toy genetic makeup.

The new iteration will see a sleek “Endless Black” color scheme. While its predecessor was all white, the black version stems from a combination of the primary colors — after all, sex toys tend to be colorful — to create the dark shade. A raised arch provides support to reduce stress on the knees and hips, and over time, the cork insole will mold to the wearer’s foot for a softer step.

Rose In Good Faith Rose In Good Faith Rose In Good Faith

Snip snip — Rose In Good Faith founder David Teitelbaum said the idea for the clog’s rerelease and vasectomy offer came from the lack of male accountability in conversations about reproductive rights. “There’s not enough attention around vasectomies which have gotten so advanced over the years, they are almost painless and, guess what, reversible,” he said. “As someone who doesn’t want kids myself, the responsibility is not fully on my partner. If I’m part of the equation to make a child, I should also be part of the solution.”

The sex-positive Plastic Soul clog will be limited to 500 pairs. You can get yours for $145 at 3 p.m. ET this Friday, August 26, through Rose In Good Faith’s website and Fred Segal’s LA store. As for the vasectomy, you’ll have to talk to your doctor about that one.