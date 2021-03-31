Sotheby’s is instant-selling a rare collection of Nike Air Force 1 sneakers

Sotheby’s is no longer a stranger to the sneaker game. Of course, the shoes it lets people bid on tend to be as elevated as the esteemed auction house itself — and its latest additions are no exception. Sotheby’s announced the sale of 20 ultra-rare Air Force 1 models, available for immediate purchase through the auction house’s “Buy Now Sneaker Shop.”

While Sotheby’s has auctioned off plenty of rare silhouettes — including an extremely scarce, signed Kanye Nike Air “Yeezy” sneaker — models often run for thousands of dollars, with bids sending total costs to unattainable prices. And while the auction house’s newest additions won’t run for retail, prices are easily comparable to popular sneaker reselling site StockX, and won’t be subject to bidding. This might be the cheapest chance you can get at scoring exclusive Air Force 1 models.

Something for everyone — All 20 pairs come courtesy of Puneet Singh, co-founder of the exclusive footwear reseller Locker Room Kicks, and consist of both seminal styles and modern-day classics. Older pairs include the Air Force 1 Low “UENO Sakura,” widely considered one of the greatest Air Force 1s of all time, alongside a privately released AF1 pair made to celebrate JAY-Z’s 40/40 Club.

Air Force 1 Low “UENO Sakura” Sotheby's

Several CLOT collaborations also appear in the lineup, including multiple “Silk” pairs and a HyperStrike 1World pair. A Supreme “Year of the Rabbit” Hyperstrike stands among the collaborative sneakers as well, along with one of Fat Joe’s infamous — and privately released — Terror Squad silhouettes.

Newer makeups include the Scarr’s Pizza Hyperstrike and Virgil Abloh’s Off-White “MCA” collaboration. All pairs are available to buy now at Sotheby’s Buy Now Sneaker Shop, at the auction house’s set price. Prices range from $350 to $23,000, allowing both collectors and sneaker enthusiasts to join in on the fun.

Off-White “MCA” Air Force 1 Sotheby's