Stone Island's hand-sprayed sheepskin hoodie costs a whopping $5,133

Stone Island has yet to see a fabric it cannot dye.

For its latest drop, the surface treatment and dye specialists have hand-sprayed suede sheepskin to create an absurdly luxurious hoodie. This cloudy effect has only been done in parts of the jacket to devise asymmetrical color blocking, which has been taking a step further with a purple sheepskin hood and two swatches of black overprint across the left pocket. Yes, it's as wild as it sounds.

All the decorations make for a Sherpa jacket like you’ve never seen, with the price tag emphasizing what an opulent undertaking it is. Stone Island is now selling the sheepskin on its site for a whopping $5,133.

Stone Island

Naturally water-resistant — Stone Island usually goes to great and often unprecedented lengths to waterproof its materials, but sheepskin comes as naturally resistant to water. As long as you’ve got a quality material, which should be a given for more than five racks, all you need to do is wipe off the moisture once you’ve retreated from the rain. It can also be smoothed over once again with the help of a soft brush.

The standout hood comes with two sets of drawstrings, including verticals ones at the rear, for an adjustable fit. Two-way zippers will also allow your sheepskin to breathe a tad more, and additional zippers are tucked into the slanted hand pockets for added security. It had a lot fewer bells and whistles than we're used to seeing from Stoney, but how many do you really want to see on a fine sheepskin?

The hoodie is flying — Shockingly, Stone Island has already sold out of the hoodie in all sizes but M and XXL, but you can find more sizes at Matches Fashion. Who knew there was such a rabid market for a dyed sheepskin that costs as much as a used car?

Stone Island