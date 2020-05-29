Stone Island's latest tech gives its outerwear a sense of depth

Stone Island's signature innovations in garment dyeing have produced a new process that undersells its appeal: Dust. The Italian brand's Membrana range of outerwear has released with the new treatment, which produces a pigment patina that makes the garments look weathered and three-dimensional. Because of the nature of the process, each jacket comes out unique with no two pieces looking exactly alike.

A trio of jackets — This Dust Color finish is applied to three Membrana jackets, with the unceremonious names 70124, 41628, and 41524. All three are constructed with three layers of lightweight fabric, beginning with a polyester base beneath a breathable and water resistant membrane that's the laminated with an opaque nylon outer. Complete with heat taped seams and a special agent to combat drops, the result is a trio of jackets that are deceptively lightweight and resistant to both wind and water.

Stone Island

The 70124 is a mid-length hooded parka with an adjustable visor. You won't need to carry a bag while wearing it, as a dynamic series of slanted chest pockets secured by a hidden zipper. Smaller is the 41524, a blouson with a standing collar and concealable hood. It's got two slanted hand pockets, the left of which is paired with hidden slit pocket. Both of these come with a two-way zipper and and adjustable snap cuffs.

Finally, the 41628 serves as something as a middle point between the two. It's a half-zip anorak with boxy pockets on the rear and zippers that run from armpit to bottom on each sides to access a sly kangaroo pocket. It also has a matching pair of cargo pants, the 30628, with an elastic waist and a killer pocket fastened with a magnetic buckle.

Stone Island

Stoney ain't cheap — If you know Stone Island, you know that just about everything it makes comes with a fascinating process behind it. You would also know that it's quite expensive, because the fabric development and dying processes are worth the money. Besides Acronym, you're not going to find any outerwear that's as cutting edge.

With that caveat out of the way to, ideally, reduce the sticker shock, here's the pricing: $1,220 for the parka, $1,180 for the anorak, $1,030 for the blousen, and $663 for the pants. Consider any of them as an investment, as they're the kind of pieces you'll have for life. Stone Island isn't the brand you need to buy everything from. Having just one of their pieces is something to treasure.

Stone Island