Stüssy taps Virgil Abloh, Rick Owens, and others for 40th anniversary tees

This year is Stüssy's 40th anniversary, an astonishing landmark for what is widely considered the original streetwear brand. And what better way to celebrate with T-shirts, a streetwear staple, designed by some of the top designers in the world.

In a nod to the International Stüssy Tribe, which formed the heart of the brand in the '80s and '90s, the Stüssy World Tour collection consists of collaborations with designers whose work and the communities they represent have provided inspiration. Rick Owens, Virgil Abloh, Takahiro Miyashita, Marc Jacobs, and Martine Rose have all created limited-edition tees that'll drop this Friday, September 20.

Among the assortment is the "I Support You Black Businesses" T-shirt Abloh teased at the tail end of the summer. Proceeds for each tee sold will benefit a charity or organization chosen by its respective designer.

Rick Owens

Stüssy

The highlight of the group has to be Owens' creation — and not just because he modeled it wet and as muscular as ever — which features the gold-toothed mouth of his wife and creative partner Michèle Lamy. She's an icon, and we should all be so fortunate as to rock her mouth on our torsos.

Virgil Abloh

Stüssy

Abloh's T-shirt speaks for itself with its text, with the Great Sphinx of Giza serving as a nod to Africa. The rear features several recurring motifs for Off-White rearranged, including arrows, hands, and a Caravaggio angel.

Takahiro Miyashita

Stüssy

Miyashita, the namesake designer of TakahiroMiyashita TheSoloist, takes the most liberties with the silhouette of a T-shirt by opting for a wide opening and drapey shoulders. The graphics also riff on Stüssy's classic tour tee by altering the cities listed, blowing up the text, and having it spill over upside down on the rear.

Marc Jacobs

Stüssy

Jacobs went with a hand-drawn effect and smiling sunflower that is by far the cutest thing in the collection.

Martine Rose

Stüssy

Finally, we have Rose, who made a nod to her home base of London with a spin on the Bass beer logo. You'll be able to pick her T-shirt, along with all the others, at 11 a.m. E.T. Friday through Stüssy and Dover Street Market. You'll probably want to move fast, because they're probably going to move fast.