Supreme links with KAWS to create an artsy Box Logo T-shirt

Supreme has long produced its own summer uniform with its iconic Box Logo tees, and now it looks like the brand is readying the release of its Summer 2021 Tee range, with some help from collaborators. After linking up with Emilio Pucci to create geometrically-printed versions of the Box Logo tee, Supreme seems to be turning to Brian Donelly, the American artist behind KAWS, to prepare its next staple T-shirt.

According to multiple Supreme leak pages, the streetwear brand is expected to reissue a collaborative 2011 tee design, capitalizing on the fact that both Supreme and KAWS are more well known, and covetable, in 2021. This year also marks the tenth anniversary of the T-shirt, which arrived in black, gray, and white shades and followed KAWS’ minimalistic style.

Chalk it up to KAWS — KAWS’ Box Logo tee is said to lead this week’s upcoming drop alongside Supreme’s Summer Tee collection. Utilizing the KAWS Chalk Box Logo — previously seen on hoodies, skateboard decks, and 5-panel caps — the T-shirts will arrive in their original colors as well as more colorful shades like red, orange, yellow, blue, and navy.

Despite the generous amount of hue offerings, each Supreme x KAWS Box Logo tee is sure to sell out in minutes. Whether hypebeasts are looking to cash in on the exclusivity of the shirt or collectors are looking to add another to their collection, the staple Box Logo tee won’t be around for long.

How to secure your Box Logo tee — Give or take a few months, however, and you could be repping the collaborative design via resale, for just a little over retail price. The Supreme x KAWS hoodie, which debuted as part of a Week 1 drop this year and retailed for $158, and is now reselling on StockX from $220 to $250. No one said owning the piece would be cheap — but given how Supreme collabs tend to resell for double or triple their original price, $100 over retail isn’t bad.

If you can’t fathom waiting for your go-to summer Box Logo tee, you can try to cop the Supreme x KAWS shirt when it drops at 11 a.m. ET this Thursday through the streetwear brand’s website. Each new Box Logo tee is guaranteed anarchy on the site, but if you’re lucky enough to pull through, it’ll all be worth it.