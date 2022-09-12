Style
Nike ACG and Supreme want you to wear denim on your next hike
It’s the duo’s first collection geared for cold weather.
Nike ACG is proving you can never have too much fall gear. After unveiling its first round of cold-weather garments, the outdoor imprint is teaming up with Supreme for a fall collaboration. The collection revolves around denim and fleece, two staples for the fall and winter, but also extends to sweaters, pants, shorts, jerseys, T-shirts, and accessories.
The pieces are built to withstand those first few bouts of cold and rain with the help of Cordura cotton denim and other element-resistant materials. Cordura denim is specially engineered with cotton and Invista T420 nylon 6,6 fiber, a technical term for a military-grade fiber that’s as abrasion-resistant as it is comfortable.
Gear up — Half-zip pullovers are decked in either Cordura denim or fleece, while another jacket of the same makeup has a full-coverage hood. Belted pants, shorts, and a six-panel cap also come in the same water-resistant designs. The heavier jackets are constructed with nylon ripstop panels to offer an extra layer of armor against wind or water. Nike contributes its Dri-Fit fabrics to a jersey and graphic T-shirt for sweat-wicking potential.
The collection also offers a mix of desert vibes with multicolor snakeskin prints. Color-blocking makes its way into the designs with shades of neon green, highlighter pink, and orange. The denim takes on a light wash, but minimalists can indulge in less adventurous options with all-black completing a trio of options for most pieces of apparel.
Start stocking for winter — Whether you’ll be hiking the backcountry or romping the city streets, Nike ACG’s commitment to sustainability and quality ensure the pieces won’t fall apart after a few storms. Supreme and Nike ACG’s fall collab will release at 11 a.m. ET this Thursday, September 15, on Supreme’s website and at its physical stores.