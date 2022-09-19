Supreme and Yohji Yamamoto take a page from ‘Tekken'

Tekken 8 may not have a release date yet, but Supreme is helping build anticipation with its latest collaboration. Following an outdoor collection with Nike ACG, the streetwear imprint is now pairing with designer Yohji Yamamoto Tekken-inspired apparel.

The upcoming drop splits its designs between the iconic fighting game, motocross, and other inspired graphics. The Tekken saga holds the Guinness World Record for longest running, cohesive storyline in a video game (not just fighting games), and Supreme’s apparel will tap into the biggest fans’ sentimentality.

Characters and motifs from the franchise are spread throughout a nylon bomber jacket, long puffer parka, knit sweaters, T-shirts, and sweatshirts. Some are one-offs with a main characters including Devil Kazuya, Kunimitsu, and King. Others are more graphic-heavy with all-over character collages. A skateboard deck rounds out the Tekken pieces with a reimagined logo and character roster graphic.

Suit up — If Tekken isn’t your thing, and you’re just here for the Yohji Yamamoto cosign, the rest of the collection features motocross-inspired and co-branded pieces. Vanson leather jackets with matching pants contribute to the biker vibe, complete with color-blocked panels and strategic branding. A striped Baja jacket offers a more laidback alternative with a hit of co-branding on the back, and T-shirts feature paint designs and pumpkin graphics just in time for spooky season.

For a more formal look, the duo adds a bold suit dressed in a bright paint motif, knit sweaters, and formal footwear. Dr. Martens even lends its 1461 3-Eye loafer to the collab. The black or white base is covered in the same paint graphics as the suit (and a T-shirt elsewhere in the capsule). A beanie serves as the primary accessory in black or beige with Yamamoto’s script as the main graphic.

A release is slated for 11 a.m. ET this Thursday, September 22, via Supreme’s usual Thursday drops. The collab will also arrive on September 24 to select Yohji Yamamoto stores. Diehard fans are sure to shell big bucks for the collection, but you can always revisit the series to indulge in the nostalgia.