Get ready for ‘Ted Lasso’ season two with this AFC Richmond merch

Ted Lasso’s fictional Premier League team now has very real merch. Warner Bros. has released a small capsule of apparel and accessories for AFC Richmond, the team managed by Jason Sudeikis’ upward failing character on the hit AppleTV+ show.

You can now wear the very same jersey as the players who turn in draw after draw under the stewardship of the football-turned-soccer-manager. And as embarrassing as the fictional team may be, you can probably wear it with more pride than, say, an Arsenal shirt. The dedicated AFC Richmond webstore will even allow you to personalize your jersey, which is made out of a “100-percent poly moisture-wicking mesh for a dry, cool feel.”

The quality of the merch won’t exactly blow you away, and it’s a shame the AFC Richmond Gear hasn’t been given the same collaborative treatment as Happy Gilmore has with Adidas and Extra Butter. But hey, it’s gag merch — and wearable LOLs usually come at the expense of good materials.

Warner Bros. Warner Bros. Warner Bros.

The full kit — Also included in the capsule is the same dad cap worn by Coach Beard with team logo embroidery. Like the jersey, the team hoodie ($60) also includes the logo for the fictional apparel company that sponsors AFC Richmond, and a big sherpa blanket ($50) wouldn’t be a terrible investment well ahead of the winter.

A few mugs ($15) bear the Lasso’isms “I believe in believe,” “Be a goldfish,” and “Smells like potential” — and that’s more or less where the serviceable purchases end. From there, the store is full of the tacky graphic T-shirts and other drinking receptacles that you’d expect from other television shows... or a swagless election campaign.

Don’t expect to see anyone stylish wearing any of the AFC Richmond gear, but don’t be surprised if the webstore does well nonetheless because of the show’s success.