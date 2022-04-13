Secure your Telfar Shopping Bags with this week’s Bag Security Program

Telfar’s Bag Security Program is back for a fourth time, giving shoppers a limited window to pre-order the brand’s elusive Shopping Bags. As with past Bag Security Programs, there are no limits on how many bags can be ordered, meaning people can stock up on the Shopping Bag in all three sizes and multiple colors — but this time around, shoppers can pre-order their purses over the course of four days, making this the most accessible Bag Security Program yet. Each pre-ordered Shopping Bag will be delivered between July and October of this year.

The New York-based brand, which defines itself as “not for you, for everyone,” introduced its Bag Security Program in 2020, initially allotting shoppers a 24-hour window to pre-order its Shopping Bag. Two other Bag Security Programs have followed — extending their availability to 36 hours — which allowed people to secure their bags without the hassle of frantic drop crowds or paying outrageous resale prices. The sustainable service is a game-changer in the streetwear world, where scarcity and hype make products more desirable — but Telfar proves that labels can be inclusive and still retain demand and value.

Secure your bag — Telfar took to Instagram to deliver the exciting news, posting a satirical video showing the outrageous methods shoppers are willing to go for the brand’s Shopping Bags. “Any Shopping Bag, any size, any color, no limits!!” Telfar wrote in its caption. Describing the rules of the Bag Security Program, the brand also listed: “1. You order your bags. 2. We make your bags — specifically for you. 3. We ship your bags between July 15 - October 31, 2022. 4. Period.”

While the bags have to be fully paid for at their time of purchase, shoppers within the U.S. have the option to purchase their purses through Klarna, a service that breaks down the total cost into four, spread-out payments. With small bags retailing for $150 and the largest size costing $257, the add-on makes the accessories even more accessible to shoppers.

Shopping Bags only — Since the last Bag Security Program, Telfar has introduced new silhouettes to its lineup, including a circle bag and a duffle. The brand clarifies on its website that those models, alongside collaborations, will be excluded from the Bag Security Program. “Sorry,” Telfar adds to its announcement.

Starting April 14 at 9 a.m. ET, everyone will have the chance to secure their bag(s) via Telfar’s website. You’ll have four days — until April 18, at midnight ET — to decide which bag, or how many, you’d like to pre-order. As Telfar mentioned on Instagram, all orders will ship out by October 31, 2022.

As its name implies, the Bag Security Program is your best bet at securing a Telfar bag. Don’t miss out.