The most amazing earth tone sneakers you need this fall

As one season transitions to another, we inevitably start to wear different types of clothes. But you shouldn’t just be thinking about how best to dress for the weather — you should also consider switching up your color palette to match the season. And as fall approaches, there’s no better time of year to rock earth tones.

The heyday of warm hues is already beginning to set in, and we highly recommend adopting the palette all the way down to your feet. Not only will earth-toned sneakers help complete a bangin’ monochromatic look if you put together the right pieces, but the colors also have a way of making sneakers look a little more put together. As much as we love brighter or more unnatural colors, a nice burgundy or cream will situate your sneakers closer to a fine pair of boots and, as a bonus, make dirt and other signs of wear look less conspicuous.

To help you get started nailing your fall look, we’ve put together the seven best sneakers with colors that look like they could have fallen directly from a tree as it sheds its leaves.

Nike ACG Air Mowabb ($160)

UNKWN

For its 20-year anniversary, Nike ACG’s Air Mowabb is back with some slight updates. Although the OG “Birch” variant is receiving the most attention, the “Twine” version’s leather upper auspiciously takes cues from a classic pair of Timbs.

Salomon XT-6 Advanced ($175)

Ssense

Salomon’s XT-6 Advanced trail sneaker has become an unlikely hit in the fashion crowd and has even gone “hype” with a recent Palace collaboration. Don’t worry about the noise, though, and opt for a burgundy pair that’ll go with almost everything.

Adidas Ultraboost 21 ($180)

Adidas

Tonal olive green nearly hides the fact that you’re looking at the most up-to-date UltraBoost, which packs more cushioning than ever and uses a new torsion system to increase responsiveness.

New Balance 991 ($229)

Sneakersnstuff

Even before it came roaring to the forefront of sneaker discussions last year, New Balance was already the best at incorporating earth tones into its kicks. And what makes this pair of 991s even more special is that it was made in England with more premium materials.

Hoka One One x Engineered Garments Bondi L ($200)

Packer Shoes

Cult menswear brand Engineered Garments used its most recent Hoka collab as an opportunity to treat the chunky running sneakers like a pair of its high-end boots. The taupe color scheme here may look plain, but look closer and you’ll see calf hair that takes it to another level.

Converse Chuck 70 Hi ($85)

Bodega

Chances are you’ve already got a pair (or more) of Chucks in your collection, but we highly recommend switching it up from the standard black.

Nike Space Hippie 01 ($130)

Union

Nike’s Space Hippie line repurposes trash into a more sustainable sneaker, and they usually look like they’ve been pulled from a junkyard several hundred years in the future. Here with a burnt orange midsole, this pair had to have jumped into a time machine from whenever it is that we colonize Mars.