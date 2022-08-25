The world's most expensive Apple Watch case is covered in over 400 diamonds

Some people don’t leave home without their Apple Watch. For those who use it even as an accessory to formal attire, Golden Concept is icing out the smartwatches with the world’s most expensive, blinged-out case.

Known as the Diamond Edition, the case is milled from a solid block of titanium. The luxe silver base is then fitted with 443 diamonds, equivalent to about four carats, which are nestled around the case. Golden Concept claims that the Diamond Edition is the first Apple Watch case that uses real diamonds in its design. The VVS1-2, E-grade stones are colorless and have a high-quality clarity and cut for a look that says, I can count my steps just like you. But I’m richer.

Golden Concept Golden Concept Golden Concept

Diamonds are forever — While the case dazzles, the strap will feature a more standard design with a white, gray, or black synthetic rubber strap. It’s not your average strap, though, as it’s a customized Fluoroelastomer, which makes it water, oil, heat, cold, and chemical-resistant. According to its description, the case takes about a week to handcraft, “from carving the titanium body through to setting the diamonds and finishing.”

Golden Concept will only be making seven cases available for purchase. After all, 3,101 diamonds across all seven cases don’t come easy. They’re compatible with the Apple Watch 7, or you can pre-order for the Apple Watch 8. Customers also have an option to engrave the caseback for a personalized touch.

The Swedish brand is used to elevating Apple products for the luxurious crowd. Other items in its roster include $2,000 stainless steel watch cases and $1,500 gold-plated iPhone cases. The Diamond Edition is easily its most expensive piece, but you can browse more of its shiny commodities for something else in your budget.

If you have $15,000 to spare, you can order the Diamond Edition Apple Watch case on Golden Concept’s website. Although the case takes about a week to make, you’ll have to wait about four for it to reach your doorstep. And if you have an Apple Watch lover in your life, why not pop the question with the Diamond Edition? It’s four carats after all.