Tiffany’s blue basketball and skateboard should cost an arm and a leg

Tiffany Blue is basically the rich(er) person’s Supreme Box Logo — whatever it appears on, someone will part with a not-insignificant amount of money for. And as we’re seeing now with the former’s Sport collection, sometimes there’s even a crossover with the items at hand.

Tiffany & Co. has launched a series of balls and skateboard done up in the shade of blue that sends the wealthy into a tizzy. A basketball, soccer ball, and rugby ball all appear in pristine blue and black, never to see a field of play or anywhere else that may create scuffs away from a prime area of display. The skateboard, meanwhile, is all blue topside and without grip tape to cover it, while the bottom is split in half with the natural wood grain.

Another throughline for the balls and board is Tiffany’s Cat Street logo, which is used specifically for the namesake store in the Shibuya neighborhood of Tokyo. That outpost is the only place you can purchase the new sporting goods — but if you can afford them, what’s a trip to Japan?

Tiffany Tiffany Tiffany Tiffany

Sports aren’t foreign to Tiffany — As absurd as a $630 ball or $380 skateboard priced only for their color may seem, Tiffany isn’t without a natural connection to the world of sports. The jeweler is responsible for the NFL’s Vince Lombardi trophy, the NBA’s Larry O’Brien trophy, and The Commissioner’s Trophy for the MLB among several others in American professional sports.

The award for the winner of the NBA Finals is now housed in a trunk from Louis Vuitton, which now has the same parent company as Tiffany & Co. after the latter was at long last acquired by LVMH at the beginning of the year. Sports, like seemingly everything else in our lives, is ready to be gobbled up by the luxury market — and the process began long ago with or without you knowing it because who else but, like, Tiffany could make the most well-known trophies in the U.S.?