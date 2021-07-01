A first look at Virgil Abloh's ICA Boston art exhibit and pop-up shop

Style
"Figures of Speech" and "Church & State" come to the Institute of Contemporary Art July 3 through September 26.
After being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Virgil Abloh — the Off-White founder, Louis Vuitton menswear artistic director, and Nike collaborator — is finally set to open his “Figures of Speech” exhibition and accompanying “Church & State” pop-up store at the The Institute of Contemporary Art in Boston.
The installation, which has had other iterations at the MCA and High museums in Chicago and Atlanta, respectively, is a showcase of Abloh’s wide range of creative works. That includes anything from his Nike sneaker collabs to his Off-White and Louis Vuitton fashion collections, to his paintings, sculptures, and music artwork.