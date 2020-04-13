We regret to inform you, your sneakers may have COVID-19

Bad news, sneakerheads: your beloved kicks can carry the coronavirus. That's according to the Center of Disease Control, which found COVID-19 on half the shoes it tested from healthcare workers. Samples were taken from the soles, and a 100 percent positive rate was found on the floor of the pharmacy where only medical staff were allowed.

So please, for the love of god, don't do this:

More on the study — Researchers collected samples from a hospital in Wuhan, China, where the outbreak was first identified. Because of their findings, the CDC says, "We highly recommend that persons disinfect shoe soles before walking out of wards containing COVID-19 patients." Beyond that, it doesn't issue any more guidance — but that doesn't mean there aren't precautions you can take.

A sneaker lockdown — Wearing outdoor shoes in your home should already be a no-no, but now's the time to crack down on the habit if you haven't already. To be extra safe, you can leave your sneakers outside your door before entering your home.

A nurse went viral on TikTok for her disinfection routine, which includes using bleach on her shoes. If the prospect of getting bleach anywhere near your sneakers is a source of anxiety, there's always the trusty Jason Markk kit. And if you're only dealing with mesh or canvas uppers, you can always toss them in the washing machine.

Really, just be smart and don't let your love of kicks be your downfall in the midst of this pandemic.