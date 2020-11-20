You could win the Off-White x Air Jordan 5 'Sail' for only $4

Attention Hypebeasts! In case you missed the drop of the Off-White x Air Jordan 5 “Sail” a few weeks ago, Virgil Abloh is giving you another chance. You can now enter a raffle to win the iconic shoes, available in any adult size. Unlike Abloh’s June auction of the Off-White Jordan 4s to benefit Black Lives Matter, anyone can join the raffle, with entries costing just $4.

The sneakers originally dropped on October 29 as an ode to Jordan and the impact he had on Chicago, Abloh’s home town. The cream and red sneakers sold out immediately, and resellers currently have them listed for up to $800. This time around, however, Abloh is partnering with Aya Brown to benefit the greater good.

For the greater good — The raffle is hosted by Brooklyn-based artist Aya Brown, who gained popularity earlier this year after her “Essential Worker” series went viral. As an artist, she has said her goal is to uplift Black women who look like her and inspire her — to give them a space to be seen.

The raffle supports a handful of organizations, including Girls Only, a collective focused on serving BIPOC and LGBTQ+ communities with creative events. Additionally, Dream House is a nonprofit providing a range of cost-effective re-entry and support services for the formerly incarcerated.

Profits also benefit Therapy For Black Girls, a service that connects individuals to Black therapists and encourages the mental wellness of Black women and girls by destigmatizing therapy. Other proceeds from the sneaker raffle will go to For the Gworls, which raises money for Black transgender folks’ rent and gender affirmative surgeries. Finally, all the hype is being put to good use.

How to enter — Each $4 donation buys one raffle entry, and there’s no limit to the number of entries per person. If you bought 57 donations — $228 total — you’d be a little over the OG asking price of the sneakers ($225), but owning a pair signed by Abloh himself would be priceless. Plus, you can feel good knowing your desperate attempt for the sneaker is at least philanthropic.

The raffle ends Sunday, November 22, so make sure to get your entries in now. Two lucky winners will be contacted November 24, probably by an intern salty they didn’t win themselves. May the odds be ever in your favor.