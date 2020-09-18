Bug in iOS 14 reverts third-party mail and browser settings to Apple's default

An annoying bug in the brand new iOS 14 is working in Apple's favor. One of the new features of the software update is that you can change your default browser and mail system to a third-party alternative. So instead of sticking to Safari or Mail, you can try Edge, Outlook, or Chrome. It's one of the better selling points for iOS 14.

That said, this reported bug causes a strange problem: upon device reboot or restart, your default third-party alternative will revert to Mail and Safari. In order to go back to your third-party system, you will have to open Settings, select the alternative, pick it as the Default Browser App, and save it. It looks like Apple has some troubleshooting to do.

A good problem for Apple — Users were quick to point the issue out on Twitter. A Google Chrome engineer confirmed it on Twitter and added that "you can imagine this morning's chat room as [Google] realized it."

Now, it's very possible that this is an unintended snafu in iOS 14, which can be fixed with the right kind of performance improvement. Still, it's a strange little problem to come up right after iOS 14 went live for everyone, and it has naturally sparked suspicion among some observers. People could think that Apple is still favoring its own solutions and programs over third-party wares. It certainly doesn't help its image when you think of its recent squabbles with Epic Games and the App Store fiasco.

Still, give iOS 14 a go — Despite this bug, iOS 14 has been an impressive endeavor from Apple, as Input has discussed in detail. This isn't to say that iOS 14 has revolutionized the Apple device game. Instead, iOS 14 comes with small but necessary enhancements, additions, and tweaks alongside remarkably compact design. Apple has delivered on the front of improving the range of functionality and performance in photos, messaging, widgets, FaceTime, privacy, security, and even the launch of integrating your car keys with the phone.

Our advice for Apple is pretty simple. If it wants to keep winning the crowd over (and cornering Android in competition), it better fix this one fast.