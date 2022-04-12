Anker’s 757 PowerHouse is its most apocalypse-ready power station yet

At this point in human civilization, having a backup power plan has become an increasingly sound investment. Between war and climate change, relying solely on the electrical grid to make sure your home has power is risky.

Sure, you could just feverishly eat all your ice cream and frozen pizzas before they melt when a blackout does happen, but it’s probably a better idea to invest in a backup generator. With gas prices through the roof these days, you’re much better off springing for an electric or solar-powered option, like the Anker 757 Powerhouse.

Anker

Anker specifically designed its latest portable power station for long-term durability since it can go through 3,000 full charging cycles without a noticeable reduction in capacity and has an electronic life expectancy of 50,000 hours.

Built to last — First off, the Anker 757 PowerHouse has a 1,229Wh capacity, making it the highest capacity power station Anker has offered so far. That’s way more than its affordable and portable PowerHouse II mobile generator. According to Anker, the lithium ion phosphate battery in the PowerHouse 757 is similar to the ones found in long-range electric vehicles these days.

Anker

The new power station has six AC outlets that can put out a total of 1500W. There’s also one 100W USB-C port, a 60W USB-C port, four 12W USB-A ports, and a car port that maxes out at 120W. For reference, this thing can power a refrigerator for 2.7 hours in blackout scenarios, or used outdoors to power your phone, laptop, drone, or even a 1150W electric grill for 48 minutes.

Anker built in an LED light and an easy-to-read LCD display into the 757 PowerHouse that shows you important info like remaining capacity, recharge time, and input/output power. The portable power station can be recharged to 80 percent in one hour using the AC plug, or 3.6 hours using three solar panels.

Anker

Ready for anything — Anker put the 757 PowerHouse up for preorder for its U.S. customers on its website with an early bird discount of $200 off. Otherwise, the power station will be released on May 9 for $1,399.

There’s no telling when the world is going to plummet into chaos, especially with the Doomsday Clock being 100 seconds to midnight. But on a less dramatic note, storms can easily knock out power to your home. You won’t always need a power station, but it’ll be absolutely worth it when the time comes.