The absolute best electric vehicles of CES 2022

Mercedes-Benz delivered by far one of the most standout concepts of CES 2022 with its EQXX — a solar-assisted sporty electric car that, at least theoretically, could get an unprecedented 620 miles of range. Mercedes-Benz still has a ways to go before proving its EQXX has the longevity they claim it does (range estimates are based on simulations right now), but even outside of lofty claims of mileage, the EV has a lot to offer. Seats made of mushrooms anyone?