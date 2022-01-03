CES 2022: Everything you need to see

CES 2022 is officially on, omicron surge be damned.

The huge electronics show is a little smaller than usual this year — quite a few exhibitors have dropped out due to the aforementioned surge — but it will, nonetheless, take over Las Vegas from January 5 to 7. Vaccination is mandatory for all in-person CES attendees, and everyone will be gifted a two-pack of rapid antigen COVID tests upon arrival. Organizers at the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) also decided to drop the last planned in-person conference day as an additional safety measure.

The Input team has decided to cover the event virtually this year so we don’t all end up with COVID at the same time. After last year’s all-digital event, this year’s hybrid CES still has us stoked. The conference promises tons of reveals and next-gen demos from both well-worn favorites and new companies we’re sure to fall in love with. (And likely ones we’ll hate enough to rag on in blog posts, too.)

Some of our favorite brands have used the weeks leading up to CES to show off their forthcoming tech innovations. Dell showed off a modular laptop called Concept Luna that could radically change sustainable computer design; LG, meanwhile, took a dive into the cold, crowded waters of the gaming laptop market. Samsung is expanding its aesthetically pleasing Bespoke kichen lineup to the next level and LG’s new microwave/stove combo is going to help you order every ingredient you need for that new recipe. LG is also an early contender for strangest CES reveals, with its weird 16:18 monitor and OLED television throne.

There’s lots more to come this week. We’ll be keeping this page updated with all our favorite gadgets and innovations we see this week.

Day 1: Monday, 1/3

The CES showroom floor doesn’t open up until Wednesday morning in Vegas, but that won’t stop exhibitors from sending press release temptations in the meantime. Samsung went for an early head start in the smart TV department, showing off a new built-in NFT aggregator that’ll ship with all its 2022 televisions. Those new TVs will come with an Eco Remote that can charge wirelessly via radio signals. Yes, really.

