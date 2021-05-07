Tech
This would be perfect for food delivery and not much else.
Available in Europe, the AMI (the French word for “friend”) is a $6,000 electric car that’s most suitable for city commuters.
At eight feet long, the car packs just two seats and can go 46 miles on a charge, with a top speed of 28 mph. In France you don’t even need a license to use it, making it perfect for teenagers wanting some independence.
You have to wonder, though, how could such a tiny car possibly be converted for use transporting cargo? Simple: you remove one of the seats. Only in France, folks.