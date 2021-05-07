Tom Maxwell

Tech

Citroën is making a cargo version of its tiny electric car

This would be perfect for food delivery and not much else.

Citroën Ami for transporting cargo.

Available in Europe, the AMI (the French word for “friend”) is a $6,000 electric car that’s most suitable for city commuters.

At eight feet long, the car packs just two seats and can go 46 miles on a charge, with a top speed of 28 mph. In France you don’t even need a license to use it, making it perfect for teenagers wanting some independence.

Citroën

You have to wonder, though, how could such a tiny car possibly be converted for use transporting cargo? Simple: you remove one of the seats. Only in France, folks.

