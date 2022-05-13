EcoFlow’s portable AC makes summer camping suck less

Call it glamping, or call it being better prepared. Just know you don’t have to wake up in a pool of sweat in your tent when camping in the summer with the EcoFlow Wave. The Wave portable air conditioner is actually EcoFlow’s first electrical appliance since its previous products were portable power station and solar panels.

EcoFlow

EcoFlow says that the Wave has the largest cooling capacity among battery-powered portable ACs at 4,000BTU. There are a few portable AC options out there already, but not many with an actual compressor like what you see in regular home air conditioners. The only real competition in this category would be the Zero Breeze Mark 2, which only offers 2,300BTU.

Full night of AC — At 4,000BTU, the Wave is plenty enough to cool down whatever you’re using it for. EcoFlow says the Wave takes about eight minutes to cool down an 86-square-foot space, which is roughly the size of a four-person tent.

With 4,000BTU, the EcoFlow Wave will cool down most tents in minutes. EcoFlow

If you’re blasting the cooling mode on the Wave the entire time, you’ll only get three hours of run time. EcoFlow built in a smart battery allocation algorithm that automatically alternates between cooling and fan modes based on the battery level, so you can actually get closer to eight hours using this mode.

Since it’s built with an inverter compressor, the Wave won’t fluctuate temperatures too much and give you a steady level of cool throughout the night. EcoFlow made it very simple to use with a dial and display, but you can also pair it with your smartphone through the EcoFlow app.

EcoFlow

The Wave is very convenient to charge since you can juice it up through a wall socket, car charging port, portable power stations, or solar panels. The portable AC comes in at around 40 pounds, plus its attachable 16-pound battery, but that’s light enough for it to be a part of your summer camping setup.

Bundle up — The EcoFlow Wave is available for preorder now on its website in a Kickstarter-style setup. The Wave with its attachable battery has an early bird pricing of $1,799 but will go for $2,299 when the discount ends. If you don’t want the battery and can keep it plugged into a permanent power source, you can just get the portable AC by itself for $1,199 now ($1,499 later).

EcoFlow is also offering bundles with its portable power stations, the Delta Pro or the Delta Max, starting at $2,499 currently. Each of these bundles is limited to 200 and EcoFlow is expecting to start shipping these in early July.