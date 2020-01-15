GM is resurrecting the Hummer as an all-electric pickup truck

Hummer is set to make a clean-fuel comeback in the next few years, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal. The turn of the millennium’s favorite gas-guzzling vehicle is returning under the GMC brand as an all-electric pickup truck. It will be the first new Hummer vehicle since the company went bankrupt in 2009.

Can you still call it a Hummer if it gets more than 14 miles per gallon?

A race to the electric pickup — The Hummer pickup truck will be entering a market filled with all-electric contenders. There’s the Cybertruck, of course, though when Tesla will actually release it is very much up in the air. Startup Rivian is looking to begin sales on its all-electric R1T pickup truck later this year.

Hummer won’t be a standalone brand — As of right now, there aren’t any plans to resurrect Hummer as a brand. The all-electric pickup will be released by General Motors under the GMC brand. The new pickup will share a name with its predecessor, but not much else.