GMC’s electric Hummer battery weighs as much as an entire car

We’ve already seen all the features and off-roading capabilities of GMC’s upcoming all-electric Hummer. But the car manufacturer’s recent report to the Environmental Protection Agency — first spotted by Car and Driver — revealed that the curb weight of this absolute unit of an EV was 9,063 lbs., including its 2,923 lbs. battery.

To put that into perspective, the base model of the latest Honda Civic sedan has a curb weight of 2,877 lbs. It’s wild to compare an entire car’s weight to a battery pack, but even within GMC’s own lineup, the base model of its 2022 Terrain SUV comes in at 3,487 lbs.

It is for sure one heavy battery pack. But, it’s not really surprising considering that electric vehicles are usually heavier than their conventional counterparts, particularly due to how heavy battery packs are in general. And it does feel very on-brand since it’s going to be powering a Hummer.

Hummer breeze, makes me feel fine. GMC

Reported range and MPGe — The hefty Ultium battery pack inside the Hummer does provide a good amount of range, but falls short of the competition when looking at miles-per-gallon equivalent (MPGe). According to the test data provided to the EPA, the Hummer EV’s battery gives it a 329-mile range with a single charge with 212.7 kWh of usable energy.

A GMC spokesperson told Car and Driver that they’re not required to display the Hummer EV’s MPGe numbers since it weighs more than 8,500 lbs., but the report showed that it had a 51 MPGe in the city and a 43 MPGe on the highway, which makes for a combined 47 MPGe overall.

There’s already a couple of competitors in the electric truck market, so we can get a better sense of how well the Hummer EV battery pack performs. In comparison, the Ford F-150 Lightning is expected to offer approximately 230 miles of range with its Standard Range battery pack and 300 miles of range with the extended range option. Rivian’s R1T is also expected to offer roughly 300 miles of range, but the company is expecting to put out a long-range version that will get 400 miles on a single charge. Rivian’s electric truck, however, offers an impressive 70 MPGe, according to its EPA filing, which makes the Hummer EV look pretty inefficient.

First edition figures — It should be noted that all of GMC’s numbers in its EPA report are based on the Edition 1 model of the Hummer EV pickup, which is the only version available at launch. And even though the launch edition commands an equally hefty price tag of $110,295, GMC has already sold out on all the reservations.

The word “rugged” comes to mind. GMC

But, the company is taking reservations for its other models, like the standard pickup and SUV editions of the Hummer EV. GMC also said that they’re planning to release cheaper models of the electric Hummer in the next few years, including a base model that’s expected to cost around $80,000.