Honor Magic V also claims its foldable display is ‘creaseless’

Another foldable launching only in China that’s expensive as hell. But no crease in the display, tho.

Raymond Wong

Chinese phone makers are going all-in on foldables. In just the past month, Oppo announced its crease-free Find N and Huawei debuted the Galaxy Z Flip 3-like P50 Pocket. Honor, a former Huawei-owned spinoff, is now joining the foldable stage with the Magic V.

The Magic V is available in three colors: Black, Burnt Orange, and Titanium Silver.

Creaseless foldable display — Like Oppo’s Find N, Honor says its Magic V has a “creaseless” foldable display that’s possible thanks to a “waterdrop” hinge — meaning the screen bends more when it’s folded up as opposed to in half like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Honor says its Magic V foldable has a creaseless internal display.Honor

Key features — To justify the exorbitant MSRP, Honor’s stuffed the Magic V with an impressive spec list. The outside cover screen is a 6.44-inch curved OLED display with 21.3:9 aspect ratio; the refresh rate is 120Hz and the resolution is 2,560 x 1,080. Honor specifically calls out how the Magic V feels more like a normal smartphone when folded up — a clear diss at Samsung’s Z Fold series.

The inside “creaseless” foldable display measures 7.9 inches unfolded; it has a 90Hz refresh rate and 2,272 x 1,984 resolution. Honor says both screens cover 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut with 1.07 billion colors.

Inside, the Magic V is powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon Gen 1 chip that will be commonplace in pretty much all 2022 flagship phones including the OnePlus 10 Pro. The foldable phone comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage (there’s a 512GB model, too); there’s also 5G. The Magic V has a 4,750 mAh battery and support for 66W fast wired charging.

Software-wise, the Magic V is running Android 12 done up in Honor’s Magic UI 6.0.

Honor Magic V specs:

  • Exterior display: 6.45-inch OLED (2,560 x 1,080) at 431 ppi — 120Hz
  • Interior display: 7.9-inch OLED (2,272 x 1,984) at 381 ppi — 90Hz
  • Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • RAM: 12GB
  • Storage: 256GB / 512GB
  • Rear cameras: 50-megapixel f/1.9 wide + 50-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide + 50-megapixel f/2.0 spectrum enhanced camera
  • Front camera: 42-megapixel f/2.4
  • Battery: 4,750 mAh
  • Charging: 66W Honor SuperCharge fast wired charging
  • Bluetooth: Bluetooth 5.2 / Wi-Fi 6
  • Dimensions: 160.4 x 72.7 (folded) / 141.1 (unfolded) x 6.7 (unfolded) / 14.3 (folded) mm

Cameras — The primary camera is 50 megapixels; there’s a 50-megapixel ultra-wide; the last lens on the rear is not a telephoto but a 50-megapixel “spectrum enhanced camera”. On the cover screen and the hole punch inside of the foldable display, there’s a 42-megapixel selfie camera.

Launch in China — Like any foldable that’s not from Samsung, the Magic V is launching in China (January 18); no global release date has been announced so far. Also, like foldables of the Z Fold 3 form factor, it’s damn expensive. The Magic V costs a whopping RMB 9,999 for the 256GB version and RMB 10,999 for the 512m model; that works out to roughly $1,568 and $1,725, respectively, at the time of this writing.

