Lenovo's 2022 ThinkPads have some seriously mighty specs

Lenovo has jammed some of the highest-end hardware into its latest laptops. At MWC 2022, the company announced a family of new ThinkPad products including laptops, Chromebooks, a tablet and even a mobile monitor.

Lenovo did not skimp when it came to its most powerful offering, the ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5. The high-end laptop has the latest 12th Gen Intel CPUs and Nvidia GPUs, which means carries a hefty price tag of $2,049. It’s definitely one of the most expensive laptops in Lenovo’s entire product lineup, as its Yoga 5G 2-in-1 computer was priced at a shocking $1,499 and its Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop came in at $1,430.

Lenovo also collaborated with Qualcomm and Microsoft to design the new ThinkPad X13 — the first laptop powered by the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chip. The ThinkPad X13 is significantly cheaper at $1,099 and is more for mobile workers.

Lenovo’s ThinkPad X13 has a new bump design on its display for its five-megapixel camera. Lenovo

Extreme specs — As the name suggests, the ThinkPad X13 has a 13.3-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. There’s an external notch at the top of the display that houses a 5-megapixel camera with AI auto-framing, an infrared camera option, and microphones with intelligent noise suppression.

The ThinkPad X13. Lenovo

The slim, fanless laptop also has power-saving features where the ThinkPad X13 can detect when you’re using it and will automatically turn off or dim when you look away. Along with the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chips, the ThinkPad X13 has up to 32GB of LPDDR4x memory and up to 1TB of SSD.

As for the ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5, it comes with Intel’s 12th Gen Core i9 H-series processors, up to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti laptop GPU, up to 64GB of DDR5 memory, and an option for two SSDs for up to 8TB of storage.

The ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5. Lenovo

The 16-inch screen also has a 16:10 aspect ratio, but you can choose between a touchscreen option or a non-touchscreen with 165Hz refresh rate. While Lenovo designed the ThinkPad X13 mostly for work, they wanted to have the ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 be able to handle everything from photo and video editing, to automation and CAD, to gaming.

Mobile monitor — Besides the new laptops, Lenovo is also releasing a 14-inch mobile monitor as part of its product announcements for MWC 2022. The ThinkVision M14d connects to your main setup via USB-C, but can also act as a USB hub since it has extra ports to connect external storage or smartphones. The portable monitor has a 2,240 x 1,400 resolution in a 16:10 display and makes for a great second monitor that you can use at home or bring with you to the office since it only weighs about 1.3 pounds.

The ThinkVision M14d. Lenovo

Lenovo says the ThinkVision M14d will be available starting in July for $299, while the ThinkPad X13 will be hitting the market in May and the ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 will be available in June.