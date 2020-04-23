Microsoft's Surface Earbuds go on sale May 6 but will anyone care?

Microsoft's Surface Earbuds will reportedly go on sale in Europe starting May 6, according to a report from site Winfuture. Microsoft's answer to the AirPods was supposed to go on sale late last year but was delayed until spring 2020, meaning the earbuds are coming right on time by that measure, but considering the current economic climate and the health crisis keeping consumers at home and feeling frugal, it's probably not the best time.

Back in November, Microsoft's chief product office, Panos Panay, suggested on Twitter that the delay was necessary because the company needed more time to improve its truly wireless earbuds. Of course, then the coronavirus pandemic hit, and you'd think that might cause further delays considering everyone is losing their jobs and simply trying to survive, but apparently Microsoft is pushing ahead.

According to Winfuture's sources, the Surface Earbuds will be available in "many European countries" starting May 6 for €199 (approximately $215). Microsoft has said they will cost $250 in the U.S. We've reached out to the company regarding the launch and potential U.S. availability.

Launching with a whimper, not a bang — Nobody has really been able to worry the dominance of Apple's AirPods, though not for lack of trying. Samsung's Galaxy Buds+ ($149) are a great alternative to the AirPods — especially the $250 Pro version — with no serious flaws holding them back. In our review, we said Samsungs's offerings are cheaper, sound better, and last longer on a single charge than the second-gen AirPods. Still, when anyone thinks of reliable, truly wireless earbuds, they think AirPods.

The Surface Earbuds should be quite impressive if they live up to Microsoft's promises, like 24 hours of battery life, touch-sensitive controls on both buds for controlling audio playback, and even the ability to translate languages in real-time.