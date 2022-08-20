Jackson Chen

Tech

Polestar’s sleek roadster concept is actually coming to market

Polestar first teased the concept car as the O2, but it’s going to be released in 2026 as the Polestar 6.

Polestar / YouTube

It’s always a such a tease when car makers show off their beautifully-designed concept cars that will never see the light of day. This time, Polestar is giving us what we want and making its O2 concept car a reality, rebranding it as the Polestar 6.

Polestar

Convertible EV

Compared to the Polestar 2 and Polestar 3, the roadster model will be the best-looking offering with some impressive specs. It’s a hard-top convertible too, which is a first for Polestar.

Polestar

