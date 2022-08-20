Tech
Polestar first teased the concept car as the O2, but it’s going to be released in 2026 as the Polestar 6.
It’s always a such a tease when car makers show off their beautifully-designed concept cars that will never see the light of day. This time, Polestar is giving us what we want and making its O2 concept car a reality, rebranding it as the Polestar 6.
Compared to the Polestar 2 and Polestar 3, the roadster model will be the best-looking offering with some impressive specs. It’s a hard-top convertible too, which is a first for Polestar.