While Samsung's Neon "artificial human" might be the most anticipated announcement of CES, that's not the only captivating product the company is bringing to Las Vegas. At CES 2020, it is introducing its Q950 TV, an 8K set with a display that's almost bezel-less. Samsung is calling this stunning design "Infinite," which it says allows the picture to cover nearly 99 percent of the TV screen in front of you. Better yet, not only is the Q950 QLED 8K is super sharp — sharper than your eyes can handle, even — but it's also incredibly slim at only 15mm in thickness.

AI-powered — Samsung's 2020 QLED 8K uses an artificial intelligence quantum processor that combines machine learning and deep learning to create the best picture quality possible. For example, according to Samsung, the TV's AI has an enhanced upscaling feature that can convert any picture to 8K quality regardless of the size of the original image.

In addition to that, Samsung says it developed a technology called AI ScaleNet to reduce loss of picture quality during streaming, which will be supported by Amazon's Prime Video app in the future.

And, if what you care about is sound, the Q950 comes with OTS+ (Object Tracking Sound Plus), a tech the company says recognizes moving objects in videos and adjusts the sound on the TV's speakers based on that. The goal here, per Samsung, is create the effect of 5.1 surround sound.

Samsung

What's there to watch in 8K? — The short answer is not much right now. That said, Samsung says its 2020 QLED 8K TV will support YouTube's 8K AV1 codec, along with Prime Video, and you can expect more video services to join that list as the technology evolves.

For now, the Q950 QLED 8K is just great to look at — and it gives us a glimpse of what's to come in the world of 8K. Now Samsung just needs to tell us how much it's going to cost and when people can start buying one of these.